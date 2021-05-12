Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCNNF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.19.

Shares of TCNNF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

