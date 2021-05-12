Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

