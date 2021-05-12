Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.21. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,488. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $167.91 and a 1 year high of $316.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.53.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

