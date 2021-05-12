Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $17.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $510.41. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.53 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

