Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 140,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,563,070. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

