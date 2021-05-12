Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The firm has a market cap of $349.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.47 and a 200-day moving average of $283.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

