Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,202 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.40. 68,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

