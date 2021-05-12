Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 514 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its position in Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.