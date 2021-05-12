Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

