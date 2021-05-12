Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes $33,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 258,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

