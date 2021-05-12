TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 418.10 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

