TuSimple Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TuSimple in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.