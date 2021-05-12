TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

