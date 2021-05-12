Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPC. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.