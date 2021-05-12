TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income stock traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.38 ($1.26). 164,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,899. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a twelve month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.42.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.