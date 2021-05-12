Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 8.8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.55 and last traded at $106.46. 2,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 947,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,875 shares of company stock worth $10,172,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.