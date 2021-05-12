Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

