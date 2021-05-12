Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.14

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $201,725.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00522997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00250781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.93 or 0.01191332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

