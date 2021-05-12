Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.