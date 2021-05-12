Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,099,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 700,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,078,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

