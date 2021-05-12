Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.94% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

