Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Shares of UI traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.41. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

