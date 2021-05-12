Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,647. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -741.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

