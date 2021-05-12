UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.80 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.70 ($24.35).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.31. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

