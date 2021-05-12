UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.80

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 1793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.18.

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

