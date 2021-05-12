Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

