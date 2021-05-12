Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $61,524,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,019,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

