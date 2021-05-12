Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $7.97. Ultralife shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 70,734 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

