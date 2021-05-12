Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,164. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

