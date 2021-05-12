Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UAA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 5,868,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,958. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

