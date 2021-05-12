Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Capitalization Tops $4.85 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $6,229.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

