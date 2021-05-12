Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $24.45 or 0.00043693 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $97.30 million and $12.87 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.47 or 0.00318888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

