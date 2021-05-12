UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.69 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $35.69 million and $4.90 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

