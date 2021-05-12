Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.15. 30,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

