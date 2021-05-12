Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 5.6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 11,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 515,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.