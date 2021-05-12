United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Buys $35,057.75 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $35,057.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Bancorp stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in United Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.