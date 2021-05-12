United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

