United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.