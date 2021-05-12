United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $23.59 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,748 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,265. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

