Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 310,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,890. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

