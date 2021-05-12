Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

