Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.54, but opened at $89.54. Unity Software shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 66,355 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

