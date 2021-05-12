Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

