Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OLED traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.09. 786,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.35. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

