Urus Hits Market Cap of $12.02 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $25.58 or 0.00045608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00067884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.00922899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00063165 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.