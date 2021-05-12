US Bancorp DE Buys 2,813 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,804. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

