US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,859 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.