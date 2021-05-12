US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

