US Bancorp DE Has $2.78 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $312.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

