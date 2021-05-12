US Bancorp DE Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

